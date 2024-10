Sequence of returns risk is a critical factor for retirees, and Chris Patterson, CPA and Retirement Income Strategist, is here to explain how it can impact your financial future. This risk occurs when poor market returns happen early in retirement, forcing retirees to sell investments at a loss to maintain income. Such early losses can deplete savings more rapidly, reducing the portfolio's ability to recover during market upturns.

