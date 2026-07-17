Chita Living | 7/17/26

The Seattle Art Fair returns July 23-26 to the Lumen Field Event Center in downtown Seattle, bringing together contemporary art, design, and innovation. Emmy-winning TV host, designer, craftsman, and Georgia Tech engineer Chip Wade joins us to highlight some of the standout home furnishings on display, including CHITA Living's Ohana Modular Motion Sofa and the Vinca Power Swivel Recliner. As the modern comfort partner of the Seattle Art Fair, CHITA is creating an immersive lounge experience where guests can relax while exploring furniture designed for real life.

Chip Wade, Emmy-winning TV host, designer, craftsman, and Georgia Tech engineer, appears nationwide sharing smart home, lifestyle, and product finds families will love. As the owner and lead designer of Wade Works Creative, Chip brings a builder's eye and a practical, real-world perspective to every segment. He visited to share his favorite home upgrades, and must-have finds for the season. For more, visit www.wadeworkscreative.com or follow him on socials @chipwade.

This segment is paid for by Chita Living