Chinese New Year | 2/2/22

It's time for Chinese New Year in the Desert™! The Spring Festival returns to Las Vegas for the 11th consecutive year from Feb. 3 – 6.
Videos
Chinese New Year in the Desert™
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 14:20:31-05
It's time for Chinese New Year in the Desert™! The Spring Festival returns to Las Vegas for the 11th consecutive year from Feb. 3 – 6.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.