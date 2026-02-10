China Poblano | 2/10/26

Ring in the Year of the Horse at China Poblano with a culinary celebration you won’t forget! From February 17–23, savor a special Lunar New Year menu crafted by Head Chef Carlos Santos-Cruz, featuring bold flavors and comforting classics.

But the fun doesn’t stop there—starting February 11, step into a hands-on dim sum class where expert chefs and a dim sum master will teach you how to fold, steam, and enjoy these bite-sized delights. It’s the perfect way to learn, eat, and celebrate this vibrant tradition with friends and family. Don’t miss the chance to create your own delicious dim sum while embracing the flavors of the season!