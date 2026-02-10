Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

China Poblano | 2/10/26

Join Chef Carlos Santos-Cruz from China Poblano for a hands-on dim sum class and special Lunar New Year menu!
Celebrate Lunar New Year with Dim Sum at China Poblano
Posted

Ring in the Year of the Horse at China Poblano with a culinary celebration you won’t forget! From February 17–23, savor a special Lunar New Year menu crafted by Head Chef Carlos Santos-Cruz, featuring bold flavors and comforting classics.

But the fun doesn’t stop there—starting February 11, step into a hands-on dim sum class where expert chefs and a dim sum master will teach you how to fold, steam, and enjoy these bite-sized delights. It’s the perfect way to learn, eat, and celebrate this vibrant tradition with friends and family. Don’t miss the chance to create your own delicious dim sum while embracing the flavors of the season!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo