Chime | 8/20/26

For years, millennials have been labeled the “broke and behind” generation, but new findings from Chime tell a different story. Certified Financial Planner and financial expert Brittney Castro joined us to discuss The Chime Millennial Money Report: Meme vs. Math, which found that nearly half of millennials say they are financially better off than they were five years ago—the highest rate of any generation surveyed.

The report also shows millennials are still working toward major goals like homeownership and family while redefining financial success around stability and taking care of the people they love. Castro shared what the findings mean for the generation—and practical advice for anyone who still feels like they’re falling behind. Learn more at Chime .

This segment is paid for by Chime