Chime | 8/13/25

Is love in 2025 as much about budgets as butterflies? Former Bachelorette star and financial expert Jason Tartick says yes — and he’s here to help navigate the conversation. A new survey of 2,000 singles shows a generational divide on dating etiquette: 42% of baby boomers and 45% of Gen X think men should pay, but Gen Z is rewriting the rules. For them, the planner pays — no matter who it is.

Jason shares how financial transparency can strengthen relationships from the very first date. From discussing budgets openly to setting expectations before the check arrives, his advice is all about removing the awkwardness while building trust. Because when it comes to love, honesty might just be the best currency of all.

