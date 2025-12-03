Chime | 12/3/25

It’s no secret that the holiday season can be one of the most expensive times of the year. Best-selling author, podcaster, and finance expert Patrice Washington breaks down how Americans are really approaching gifting, spending, and budgeting this season.

Patrice discusses findings from a new survey by banking app Chime, offering a snapshot of holiday spending habits — from how people stretch their budgets to what’s topping wish lists across the country. Patrice also shares creative hacks, traditions, and rituals that help families save while still making the holidays special.

This segment is paid for by Chime