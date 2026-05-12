Chefs for Kids | 5/12/26

13 Connects is partnering with Chefs for Kids for the “Summer Servings” campaign, an initiative focused on supporting children in the Las Vegas Valley who may not have consistent access to meals when school is out. The effort also supports the organization’s ongoing “Holiday Helpings” program, which helps feed families during major school breaks throughout the year, including summer, winter, spring, and Thanksgiving.

On-air guests Renee Guglielmetti and Hans Weding highlight the importance of collecting healthier canned food options so kids can “eat a rainbow” during the summer months. Community members can donate items through drop-off locations at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas or contribute digitally by scanning the QR code or texting “13 Connects” to 50155. More information is available at ktnv.com/13connects .