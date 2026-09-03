Chef Sarah Thompson | 9/3/26

Chef Sarah Thompson, Executive Chef at Casa Playa at Wynn Las Vegas, joined us to celebrate her James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef Southwest. Thompson became the first female chef on the Las Vegas Strip to receive the prestigious honor and shared what the recognition meant for her, her team and the city’s culinary scene.

She also gave us a taste of what guests could expect from Wynn Revelry by Chef’s Table, a three-day culinary celebration taking place September 18-20 featuring acclaimed chefs, signature dining experiences and an inside look at the people and stories shaping today’s food world.

