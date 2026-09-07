Chef Kwame Onwuachi at Maroon | 9/7/26

Jessica headed to Maroon at SAHARA Las Vegas for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the Strip’s newest culinary destinations, sitting down with celebrated chef Kwame Onwuachi. The James Beard Award-winning chef shared the inspiration behind Maroon, his first West Coast restaurant, and how his heritage and the traditions of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora shaped the concept.

The restaurant reimagined the classic steakhouse with Caribbean flavors, live-fire cooking and a custom-built jerk pit at the heart of the kitchen. Jessica chatted with Onwuachi about the story behind the restaurant, his culinary journey and what made Maroon a distinctly Las Vegas dining experience.