Chef Ellie Parker | 2/18/26

Las Vegas chef Ellie Parker takes top honors on Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States, earning a $250,000 prize and head chef role at Hell’s Kitchen Foxwoods.
Local Chef Ellie Parker Wins Hell's Kitchen 24
Las Vegas culinary star Ellie Parker has just been crowned the winner of Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States, the 24th season of Gordon Ramsay’s hit cooking competition.

Representing Nevada, the 26-year-old executive chef at Main St. Provisions bested finalist Jada Vidal of Florida in a high-stakes finale, earning a $250,000 cash prize and the coveted position as head chef at Hell’s Kitchen at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. She joined us to talk about the win, her journey, her James Beard award and more.

