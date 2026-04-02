Chase | 4/2/26

April marks Financial Literacy Month, and while saving and investing are top of mind, protecting your finances is just as critical. Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, posing as banks, law enforcement, and even government agencies to trick consumers into handing over sensitive information.

Darius Kingsley, Head of Fraud and Scam Prevention for Chase, joined us to explain the most common scams happening right now and shares practical tips to help you stay one step ahead. From recognizing red flags to verifying suspicious messages, knowing what to look for can make all the difference in keeping your money secure.

This segment is paid for by Chase