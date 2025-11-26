CertiPUR-US | 11/26/25

Sound sleep improves everything, but Americans are split on firm versus soft mattresses. Consider giving an innovative mattress with adjustable firmness made from CertiPUR-US certified foam, ensuring it’s free from harmful chemicals.

Pair it with a pillow gift card for flexibility, splurge on high-tech cooling sheets, and add a white noise machine with a variety of sounds for the ultimate sleep setup.

Finally, help loved ones track their rest with a sleep monitor, whether a wearable ring or bedside device. For more information, visit greatsleepgift.com .

This segment is paid for by CertiPUR-US