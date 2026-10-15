Centennial Subaru | 10/15/26

Ready for your next adventure? Centennial Subaru is helping Las Vegas drivers get behind the wheel with new and used vehicle options, including a featured 2026 Subaru Outback Premium lease offer advertised at $299 per month or financing as low as 0.99%, subject to eligibility and offer terms.

Sales Director Dominick Gagliano also highlights the dealership’s bilingual team, helping English- and Spanish-speaking customers navigate the car-buying process with confidence.

But the dealership’s community commitment goes beyond the road. In celebration of Subaru Loves Pets month, Centennial Subaru is teaming up with The Animal Foundation to spotlight adoptable animals and promote a pet adoption event on October 17.

Joining the conversation was Max Blaustein from The Animal Foundation, along with a special four-legged familiar face, Potato, who’s still looking for a loving forever home.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru