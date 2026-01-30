Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cen Exel | 1/30/26

Dr. Gerald Maguire of CenExel Bellflower shares how clinical research is advancing mental health care and tips to support well-being in daily life. #PaidForContent
Breaking New Ground in Mental Health with Dr. Gerald Maguire
Mental health care is evolving, and Dr. Gerald Maguire, Principal Investigator at CenExel Bellflower, is at the forefront. This segment explores rising challenges like anxiety and depression, and how clinical research is helping develop new treatment options. Viewers will learn what participation in a clinical study really involves and gain practical tips to support mental well-being every day. The discussion highlights innovative approaches, shares resources for those seeking help, and offers an optimistic look at the future of mental health research.

