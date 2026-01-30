Cen Exel | 1/30/26

Mental health care is evolving, and Dr. Gerald Maguire, Principal Investigator at CenExel Bellflower, is at the forefront. This segment explores rising challenges like anxiety and depression, and how clinical research is helping develop new treatment options. Viewers will learn what participation in a clinical study really involves and gain practical tips to support mental well-being every day. The discussion highlights innovative approaches, shares resources for those seeking help, and offers an optimistic look at the future of mental health research.

This segment is paid for by Cen Exel