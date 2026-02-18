Celsius Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas | 2/18/26

The “World’s Largest Running Party” is back as the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas returns to the Strip and Downtown February 21 and 22. With live entertainment lining the course, it’s equal parts race and celebration.

The excitement kicks off February 19 with the Health & Fitness Expo presented by Resorts World Las Vegas, featuring DJs, photo ops, gear shopping, and packet pickup to launch race weekend.

St. Jude Hero Chris Steadman also shares why he runs in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, reminding everyone this event isn’t just about miles — it’s about making a difference. Whether you’re chasing a PR or running for a cause, this is a race filled with heart.