Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Celsius Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas | 2/18/26

Nicole Christensen and St. Jude Hero Chris Steadman preview the CELSIUS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series as it returns to the Las Vegas Strip Feb. 21–22.
Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Takes Over Las Vegas
Posted

The “World’s Largest Running Party” is back as the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas returns to the Strip and Downtown February 21 and 22. With live entertainment lining the course, it’s equal parts race and celebration.

The excitement kicks off February 19 with the Health & Fitness Expo presented by Resorts World Las Vegas, featuring DJs, photo ops, gear shopping, and packet pickup to launch race weekend.

St. Jude Hero Chris Steadman also shares why he runs in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, reminding everyone this event isn’t just about miles — it’s about making a difference. Whether you’re chasing a PR or running for a cause, this is a race filled with heart.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo