Celebrity Flag Football Challenge | 2/8/24
"Las Vegas Morning Blend" hosts, Elliot Bambrough and Jessica Rosado chat with WNBA Champion Sydney Colson about the 24th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge, set to kick off at the Dollar Loan Center on Feb 8, 2024.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 13:49:23-05
Sydney Colson, guard for the Las Vegas Aces and WNBA champion, is gearing up for the 24th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge.
Over 20 athletes and celebrities will take the field, alongside special guests including First Responders and Military Service Members.
