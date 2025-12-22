Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Cavender's Boot City | 12/22/25

Cavender’s Boot City proves Western wear isn’t just for NFR, serving the Henderson community with boots, hats, and head-to-toe style all year long.
Cavender’s Boot City Brings Year-Round Western Style to Henderson
Cavender’s Boot City Brings Year-Round Western Style to Henderson
Posted

We went live from Cavender’s Boot City in Henderson, showing viewers why the premier Western retailer has been a trusted name for more than 60 years. The store offers a full Western shopping experience, from boots and apparel to a custom Hat Bar and standout accessories.

Store Manager Dillon Chester helped spotlight what’s trending in Western wear right now by giving Elliott a Western-inspired cowboy makeover. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Western style, Cavender’s makes it easy to shop year-round.

This segment is paid for by Cavender’s Boot City

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo