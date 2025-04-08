CASA Program | 4/8/25

The CASA Program is making an urgent call for volunteers to help bridge a critical gap in advocacy for foster children. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are trained community members who speak up for the best interests of children in foster care—at school, in court, and beyond. Volunteers commit to two years of service and spend quality time with the children they’re paired with, ensuring their voices are heard.

Michael Rahhal, widely recognized as the Gazillionaire from Absinthe, recently joined CASA and is already making an incredible difference. Working alongside a co-CASA volunteer, he advocates for four foster children, bringing compassion and consistency into their lives. His story shows how anyone with heart and commitment can help shape a brighter future for these kids.

This segment is paid for by Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program