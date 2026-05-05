Carrie West | 5/5/26

Carrie West joined us to discuss her newly released book and the personal journey that led her to this moment. As an author, speaker, and narrative coach, West has dedicated her work to helping people better understand their own stories—and use them as a tool for growth and transformation.

In this segment, she shares what inspired her to take this path, the passion behind her writing, and why storytelling can be such a powerful force for change. Her approach centers on empowering individuals to reframe their experiences and step into a more intentional version of themselves.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent Agency