Carelon Health | 9/11/23

Immunizations aren’t just for kids going back to school. Healthy older adults – and especially those with complex or chronic health conditions – should make immunizations part of their preventive care routine to protect their health. According to the CDC, getting vaccinated is one of the safest ways to prevent getting or spreading serious diseases that could result in serious illness, missed work, medical bills, or not being able to care for family members. Flu, COVID-19, and pneumococcal pneumonia are all well-known health risks for older adults and can lead to major illness, hospitalization, and even death. But the good news is that they are all highly preventable with vaccines or annual booster shots.

