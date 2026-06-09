Camp Spin Off | 6/9/26

Tina Turnbull and Justin Jones joined the show to discuss how a Clark County grant is helping expand opportunities for local teens through Camp Spin Off. The nonprofit sleepaway summer camp offers a one-of-a-kind experience focused on teaching young people the art of DJing, music production, and creative expression. Participants gain hands-on experience with professional equipment while developing technical skills, confidence, and teamwork in a supportive environment.

The camp combines the traditional summer camp experience with modern music education, giving aspiring artists an opportunity to explore careers and hobbies in the music industry. Organizers say the goal is to inspire creativity, encourage self-expression, and provide access to resources that many young people may not otherwise have. Thanks to the county's support, more Las Vegas-area teens will have the chance to discover new talents, build friendships, and create music in an immersive camp setting.

