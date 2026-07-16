Camp Palms | 7-16-26

Elliott traded the studio for summer camp during live hits from Camp Palms: No Kids Allowed at Palms Casino Resort. Running through July 31, the immersive 21+ pop-up transforms part of the casino into a nostalgic summer camp complete with towering pine trees, campfires, interactive characters, sing-alongs, games, and plenty of over-the-top fun. Guests can enjoy creative comfort food like Camp Dawgs, Band Camp Bento Boxes, and campfire-inspired desserts, along with themed cocktails including Bigfoot's Watermelon Smash and Red, White & Boom! With no cover charge, roaming performers, ever-changing entertainment, and countless photo opportunities, Camp Palms delivers a playful escape where guests are encouraged to embrace their inner camper—minus the kids.

