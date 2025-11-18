Cafe Landwer | 11/18/25

Bringing a taste of Tel Aviv to Las Vegas, Cafe Landwer combines a cozy neighborhood vibe with fresh, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.

Now, locals have even more reason to visit with a weekday happy hour, Monday through Friday from 3–6 p.m., featuring $10 shareable bites like halloumi sticks, falafel, schnitzel, and shawarma, plus drink specials on cocktails and draft beer.

Dinner is served nightly, and live music every Wednesday adds to the warm, social atmosphere.

Whether you’re stopping by after work or settling in for a relaxed evening, Cafe Landwer delivers flavor, fun, and community in every visit.

