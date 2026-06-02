Cabanas for a Cause | 6/2/26

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is turning summer poolside fun into meaningful community support with its new “Cabanas for a Cause” initiative. Calvin Lau from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Yolanda Mationg from Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada joined us to discuss how guests can enjoy a luxury cabana experience while helping local nonprofit organizations make a difference across Southern Nevada.

The July 6 spotlight event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, supporting programs that serve local youth and families throughout the community. Guests booking participating cabanas can relax with friends, soak up the Vegas sunshine, and know part of their experience is directly helping organizations that provide vital services and opportunities for kids. It’s a fun and impactful way to enjoy summer while giving back locally.

