Business Process Automation Company | 8/31/26

Businesses are constantly looking for ways to work more efficiently while keeping sensitive information secure. Larry Cohn joined us to discuss business process improvement and technology solutions that can help organizations streamline everyday tasks, including accounts payable, work orders, contracts and client, vendor and employee onboarding.

The conversation also explored moving away from paper-based processes, securely archiving documents, managing records and reducing reliance on outdated systems and costly software subscriptions. Cohn also shared how businesses of all sizes can approach cybersecurity and better protect their digital information.

This segment is paid for by Business Process Automation Company