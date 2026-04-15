Big Bully Turf is helping homeowners across North Las Vegas upgrade their outdoor spaces with beautiful, low-maintenance solutions. Founder Carla Arzubiaga, joined by mascot Waffles the English Bulldog, highlights the company’s range of artificial turf options designed for durability, comfort, and style. From lush synthetic lawns to custom putting greens and stylish hardscape designs, Big Bully Turf focuses on creating outdoor spaces families and pets can enjoy year-round. Their pet-friendly turf options are especially popular with dog owners who want a clean, safe place for their pets to play without the upkeep of traditional grass. Serving North Las Vegas and surrounding communities, the company prides itself on quality materials, expert installation, and helping homeowners transform their backyards into functional, beautiful spaces.

This segment is paid for by Bully Turf