Bully Busters Bully Walk | 10/9/24

Keith Bowen, CEO, leads a community bullying walk to raise awareness, with the goal of establishing bully buster offices in every school to provide positive alternatives for youth.
This year’s Bullying Walk, led by Bully Busters CEO Keith Bowen, aims to raise awareness about the growing issue of bullying in schools and communities. The walk not only brings attention to the problem but also supports the goal of opening a bully buster office in every school. These offices will provide programs that offer alternatives, helping students make positive choices and explore academic, career, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

