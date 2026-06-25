Buddy & Lisa Valastro | 6/25/26

Las Vegas is getting a double dose of Buddy Valastro. The legendary baker and television personality, along with Lisa Valastro, stopped by Las Vegas Morning Blend to share the latest on two exciting new experiences at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian.

First up, the newly renovated Carlo's Bakery is officially back open, serving up the iconic cakes, pastries, and sweet treats fans know and love. And inside Buddy V's Ristorante, they’re unveiling something brand new — Dolce Notte, their first-ever speakeasy experience.

From desserts to cocktails and everything in between, Buddy and Lisa are bringing even more flavor and fun to the Las Vegas Strip.