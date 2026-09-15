Brooke Young | 9/15/26

Fall is all about getting back into a rhythm, from busy back-to-school routines and family meals to cozy gatherings with friends and loved ones. Lifestyle Expert Brooke Young is sharing her “Fall for All” essentials.

As fall routines get busier with back-to-school schedules, work, activities, and family commitments, getting a healthy meal on the table can feel like one more thing on the to-do list. The Thermomix TM7 is an all-in-one kitchen solution designed to simplify meal prep, bringing more than 20 functions into one device from blending and steaming to slow cooking. With access to more than 100,000 guided Cookidoo recipes, it makes it easier to discover quick, healthy family meals for busy weeknights. You can even monitor your cooking from your phone or Apple Watch while tackling other tasks, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity allow for ongoing updates, new features, and fresh recipes. Priced at $1,699, the Thermomix TM7 is a smart kitchen essential for making fall cooking more convenient and enjoyable. Learn more at Thermomix.

As summer winds down and fall routines begin, it’s the perfect time to stock up on refreshing essentials for back-to-school days, busy schedules, and gatherings with family and friends. Tejava – The Unsweetened Tea – delivers an authentic, refreshing tea taste with no calories, no sugar, and no added preservatives, making it an easy beverage choice to keep on hand all season long. Available in a variety of flavors and sizes, including convenient 1-liter bottles that are perfect for entertaining, Tejava is a great addition to everything from weeknight dinners to fall get-togethers. Find Tejava online at Amazon and Tejava.com or at local retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tejava.

This segment is paid for by Brooke Young