Brooke Young | 5/21/26

Summer is officially here, and Lifestyle Expert Brooke Young joined us with a roundup of products designed to help make the season a little easier and a lot more enjoyable. First up was Tejava, “The Unsweetened Tea,” offering refreshing brewed tea with no sugar, no calories, and no added preservatives — perfect for cookouts, backyard gatherings, and summer entertaining. Brooke also highlighted Zevo On-Body Mosquito and Tick Repellent, a convenient way to help keep biting pests away during outdoor activities and warm-weather evenings. With easy-to-use options designed for busy summer schedules, these products are all about helping families stay cool, comfortable, and focused on making the most of the season ahead.

This segment is paid for by Brooke Young