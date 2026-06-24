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Brooke Shields & Shelton Yellen | 6/24/26

Elliott chats with Brooke Shields and disaster recovery expert Sheldon Yellen to preview the brand-new season of Hearts of Heroes and the powerful stories of courage ahead.
Behind The Heroics With Brooke Shields, Sheldon Yellen And Hearts Of Heroes
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Elliott caught up via satellite with award-winning actress Brooke Shields and disaster recovery expert Sheldon Yellen to talk about the return of Hearts of Heroes.

The Emmy-nominated series shines a spotlight on the brave first responders and everyday heroes who risk everything to save lives during some of the most dangerous natural and man-made disasters. Season eight promises even more incredible rescue stories, emotional reunions, and pulse-pounding moments that showcase courage under pressure.

Brooke steps in as the new host this season, bringing her star power and passion for storytelling to a series that continues to honor the heroes among us.

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