Brooke Shields & Shelton Yellen | 6/24/26

Elliott caught up via satellite with award-winning actress Brooke Shields and disaster recovery expert Sheldon Yellen to talk about the return of Hearts of Heroes.

The Emmy-nominated series shines a spotlight on the brave first responders and everyday heroes who risk everything to save lives during some of the most dangerous natural and man-made disasters. Season eight promises even more incredible rescue stories, emotional reunions, and pulse-pounding moments that showcase courage under pressure.

Brooke steps in as the new host this season, bringing her star power and passion for storytelling to a series that continues to honor the heroes among us.