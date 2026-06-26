Bright Lights Las Vegas | 6/26/26

Vegas knows how to throw a grand opening, and this one came with plenty of sparkle. In this edition of Bright Lights Las Vegas, Jessica hits the red carpet for the debut of Lisa Vanderpump’s brand-new hotel, getting up close with the stars who came out to celebrate.

From celebrity interviews to chatting with Lisa herself, Jessica takes viewers inside the glamorous launch of what could become the Strip’s newest must-visit destination. With luxury, style, and that signature Vanderpump flair on full display, it’s a night full of big personalities, big reveals, and classic Las Vegas energy.