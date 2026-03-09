Brazilian Pavers | 3/9/26

Brazilian Pavers is helping homeowners across Las Vegas upgrade their outdoor spaces with beautiful, durable paver installations. Chief Executive Leslie Estevez and Owner Alan Diniz share how their company has brought more than 25 years of combined experience to every project, focusing on craftsmanship, reliability, and strong customer relationships. The company also emphasizes competitive pricing and personalized service, ensuring customers feel confident throughout the process. As an added bonus, Brazilian Pavers is currently offering free demolition with every new paver installation, making it even easier for homeowners to start their outdoor upgrade.

This segment is paid for by Brazilian Pavers