BravoCon Afterparty | Candiace Dillard Bassett | 11/14/25

The Real Housewives of Politics is hosting a Drag Show Afterparty at BravoCon, designed to make political discourse fun, approachable, and engaging.

Nelini Stamp teamed up with television personality Candiace Dillard Bassett and professional drag performer Salina to combine entertainment with civic engagement.

The event aims to break down barriers for people who find politics intimidating, encouraging fans to take their first steps toward participation. Attendees can expect unforgettable performances, lively conversations, and a celebration of creativity, activism, and inclusivity.

