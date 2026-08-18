Brandon Willington | 8/18/26

Australian entrepreneur and digital marketing specialist Brandon Willington joined us to share the remarkable journey that took him from $300,000 in debt to building a seven-figure business. As the founder and CEO of Where U?, a marketing education and lead generation agency, Brandon says the right systems, processes and mindset can help entrepreneurs work toward their business goals.

Named Marketing Australian Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2025, Brandon is now sharing his experience with others through his upcoming book, Timeless Principles for Lead Gen Advertising. He also plans to expand beyond Australia and bring workshops to audiences across the country in 2026.

This segment is paid for by GrowthPoint PR