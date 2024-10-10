Bramàre | 10/9/24

Bramàre is quickly becoming the hottest destination for late-night dining with its Italian-inspired tapas and an extensive cocktail selection. Co-owner Constantin Alexander and Executive Chef Joe Valdez III have created a menu that combines traditional Italian flavors with modern culinary flair. From delectable small plates to perfectly crafted drinks, Bramàre promises an unforgettable experience for every guest.
