Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada | 9/8/26

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada joined us to preview its 13th Annual Sneaker Ball Gala, a fun-filled evening that mixes dressed-up style with a little sneaker flair. Yolanda Mationg and Robert Lacy shared what guests could expect, including live music, food and drinks, youth performances, a silent auction and tours of the facility.

The event is being held on September 10 at the Donald W. Reynolds Clubhouse in Henderson, with proceeds supporting programs that help Southern Nevada youth build skills, confidence and opportunities for the future.