Boy George & Culture Club Band Hit Vegas Stage | 3/6/26

Iconic band Boy George & Culture Club is bringing their legendary sound to Las Vegas for a limited six-night engagement at the The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort. Performances are scheduled for March 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, and 28 at 8:30 p.m., giving fans an unforgettable chance to experience classic hits live, including “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Church Of The Poison Mind.”

Elliott chats with the iconic singer/songwriter Boy George ahead of the band’s residency. Alongside Roy Hay on guitar/keyboard and Mikey Craig on bass, Culture Club made history as the first multi-racial band with an openly gay frontman, becoming global music icons with over 150 million records sold worldwide. The band recently wowed audiences with exclusive UK outdoor shows and a large-scale arena tour, performing their albums Kissing To Be Clever and Colour By Numbers in full, proving they continue to captivate fans decades into their career.