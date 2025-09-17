Boveda Humidor, Hellmann's, Borden Cheese, LG and I Love Ice Cream Cakes | 9/17/25

Football season is here, and fans everywhere are gearing up for the ultimate game-day experience. Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears running back Merril Hoge knows how to make a tailgate or homegate unforgettable. From prepping the party space to making sure entertainment is top-notch, Merril brings years of NFL and analyst expertise to the table.

When it comes to food, Merril suggests crowd-pleasers like Hellmann’s Buffalo Chicken Dip and cheesy creations with Borden. Add a Boveda Humidor for those who enjoy cigars, upgrade the viewing experience with LG, and finish strong with sweet treats from Ice Cream Cakes. Whether you’re tailgating in the lot or cheering from your living room, Merril’s game-day tips are sure to score big. Fans can find all the details online and catch his NFL season predictions, too.

This segment was paid for by Boveda Humidor, Hellmann's, Borden Cheese, LG and I Love Ice Cream Cakes

