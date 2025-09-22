Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Bourbon Steak | 9/22/25

Michael Mina’s newest Las Vegas restaurant, Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons, has debuted a secret, locals-only menu. Locals who mention they’re from the area can enjoy a 3-course menu plus amuse for just $85 per person.
Bourbon Steak’s Secret Locals Menu in Las Vegas
Posted

Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons Las Vegas is giving locals a delicious insider experience. Executive Chef Josh Smith and the team have created a secret menu featuring three courses plus an amuse, all for $85 per person.

This “if you know, you know” offering is designed exclusively for locals who mention their residency to the server. It’s a chance to savor a premium dining experience at Michael Mina’s latest spot while enjoying a hidden gem that keeps true to Las Vegas exclusivity. Don’t miss out on this culinary treat if you’re in the know!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo