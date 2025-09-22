Bourbon Steak | 9/22/25

Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons Las Vegas is giving locals a delicious insider experience. Executive Chef Josh Smith and the team have created a secret menu featuring three courses plus an amuse, all for $85 per person.

This “if you know, you know” offering is designed exclusively for locals who mention their residency to the server. It’s a chance to savor a premium dining experience at Michael Mina’s latest spot while enjoying a hidden gem that keeps true to Las Vegas exclusivity. Don’t miss out on this culinary treat if you’re in the know!