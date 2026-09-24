Boulder City Sunrise Rotary | 9/24/26

Boulder City is getting ready to celebrate 30 years of the Wurst Festival, a full day of food, music, cars and community happening Saturday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club President Joe Stubitz and club member Katelyn Conrad joined us to preview the annual event, featuring a car show, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and plenty of bratwurst.

There’s also a live auction, including a specially refurbished Model A, along with other items, plus a basket raffle that helps raise money for the club’s scholarship fund. Most importantly, the festival helps support Boulder City Sunrise Rotary programs, including its all-night, drug- and alcohol-free Grad Night celebration for graduating seniors, the Breaking the Cycle drug court program and other community initiatives. It’s a celebration with a purpose—and a chance for the community to have a whole lot of fun while supporting local causes.

This segment is paid for by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary