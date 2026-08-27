Boulder City Chamber Of Commerce | 8/27/26

Ready to trade the Las Vegas heat and hustle for a day in Boulder City? The first annual Best Dam Country Jam is bringing a full day of country music and family fun to Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, October 11.

The event features live performances from local favorites Dez Hoston, The Rhyolite Sound, and Zach Ryan and the Boys, along with kids’ rides, local food and drinks, and unique finds from Boulder City businesses. The family-friendly event is presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and Prestige Worldwide.

This segment is paid for by Boulder City Chamber Of Commerce