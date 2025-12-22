Boulder City | 12/22/25

The charm of Boulder City’s Downtown Historic District shines this holiday season, offering a perfect spot to shop local, dine well, and explore unique small-town finds. Visitors can pick up a Downtown Historic District Passport and collect stamps at participating businesses through December 31 — no purchase required.

Fill your passport with twenty stamps and you’ll be entered for a chance to win $50 in gift cards, making this holiday outing a gift to yourself, too. And if you can’t make it before the holidays wrap up, the celebration continues with a New Year’s Eve Party in the district. One small town, one big adventure awaits in Boulder City.

This segment is paid for by the City of Boulder City