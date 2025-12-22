Boulder City | 12/22/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Time is running out to grab those special holiday gifts, and Boulder City’s Downtown Historic District is making it festive, fun, and rewarding with its Holiday Passport program.
Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Made Easy in Boulder City
The charm of Boulder City’s Downtown Historic District shines this holiday season, offering a perfect spot to shop local, dine well, and explore unique small-town finds. Visitors can pick up a Downtown Historic District Passport and collect stamps at participating businesses through December 31 — no purchase required.

Fill your passport with twenty stamps and you’ll be entered for a chance to win $50 in gift cards, making this holiday outing a gift to yourself, too. And if you can’t make it before the holidays wrap up, the celebration continues with a New Year’s Eve Party in the district. One small town, one big adventure awaits in Boulder City.

This segment is paid for by the City of Boulder City

