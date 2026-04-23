Bottomless Drag Brunch | 4/23/26

Las Vegas mornings are getting a fabulous upgrade as S Bar inside Mandalay Bay launches its newest Bottomless Drag Brunch starting April 26. Show Director and Host Jayson Michael joins alongside America’s Got Talent alum Scarlett Business to give a sneak peek at the high-energy experience. From over-the-top performances to unforgettable moments, this brunch promises to be anything but ordinary.

We get a taste of the action with a signature S Bar mimosa and decadent brunch dishes. Blending bold entertainment with delicious bites, this new brunch is set to become a must-visit weekend hotspot on the Strip.

