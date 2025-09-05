Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bota Box | 9/5/25

NFL alum and Food Network Star Eddie Jackson shares game-day recipes, wing tips, and wine pairings for a winning 2025 football season.
Eddie Jackson Serves Up The Ultimate Tailgate
Football season is here, and Eddie Jackson is helping fans level up their tailgate game with his fresh 2025 playbook. Broadcasting live from Bota Box’s “Wingmobile” at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, NY, Eddie shares tips for creating a casual, no-fuss tailgate that scores big with guests.

Eddie unveils a never-before-seen wing recipe, shows pro cooking tricks, and pairs Buffalo’s favorite game-day food with portable, eco-friendly Bota Box wines. Fans can also enter the “Wing It with Bota” national contest to submit their own wing recipes for a chance to win tickets to The Big Game.

This segment is paid for by Bota Box

