Boom Broadcast | The Cinema Foundation | 8/23/23

The Cinema Foundation is announcing the return of National Cinema Day coming to a theater near you on Sunday, August 27.

Bryan Braunlich, executive director of The Cinema Foundation, joined us to share more about the special occasion.

The second annual National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring us all together, and discounted admissions for all movies at U.S. theaters in all formats (including Premium Large Format screens) will be no more than $4.

To buy tickets or see a list of participating theaters visit NationalCinemaDay.org, and your local movie theater’s website or app.

Held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across the country, the one-day event will feature the hottest new titles, independent films and summer blockbusters, special previews and exclusive new content that can only be seen in theaters. Each screening will also include a special sneak peek at the fall season’s most anticipated new releases.

This interview is courtesy of The Cinema Foundation