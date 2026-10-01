Booking.com | 10/1/26

Your next vacation could reveal more about your relationship than you think! Relationship expert and sociologist Dr. Jess Carbino joined us to discuss Booking.com's new Turbulence Test research, which found that 21% of travelers have abandoned a trip because of their travel companion.

From disagreements over spending to hotel habits, flight etiquette and unexpected travel mishaps, Dr. Carbino explains how vacations can accelerate relationships by revealing differences in values, communication and compromise. She also shares practical advice for couples and friends planning their first trip together, including important conversations to have before booking. Discover how understanding your travel compatibility can help you navigate your next getaway and enjoy the journey together.

This segment is paid for by Booking.com