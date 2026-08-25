Book Writing House : Donald Shaffer | 8/25/26

Author Donald Shaffer joined us for a thoughtful conversation about faith, science, spirituality and some of life's biggest questions. Drawing from his books and personal perspective, Shaffer explores how our beliefs, experiences and understanding of the world can influence the way we find purpose and navigate life's challenges.

The conversation also looks at themes of hope, morality, the future and the search for something greater than ourselves, inviting viewers to consider their own beliefs and what gives their lives meaning.

This segment is paid for by Book Writing House