Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Book Writing House | 6/4/26

Children’s author Nancy Besel Belinak shares the inspiration behind her heartwarming farm-themed books that celebrate friendship, family, and compassion. #PaidForContent
Author Nancy Besel Belinak Brings Farmyard Lessons of Kindness and Friendship to Young Readers
Posted

Nancy Besel Belinak joined us to discuss her charming children’s books, You Can’t Lay an Egg and A Friend With Pig Tails, both inspired by her childhood growing up on a family farm surrounded by animals, adventure, and unforgettable memories. Through engaging stories and lovable barnyard characters, Nancy brings readers into a world where curiosity, kindness, and imagination take center stage.

Drawing from real-life experiences, her books explore meaningful lessons about friendship, acceptance, empathy, and appreciating what makes each of us unique. Nancy shared how her lifelong dream of becoming a children's author became a reality and why stories rooted in family values and childhood wonder continue to resonate with readers of all ages.

This segment is paid for by Book Writing House

Report a typo