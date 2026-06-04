Book Writing House | 6/4/26

Nancy Besel Belinak joined us to discuss her charming children’s books, You Can’t Lay an Egg and A Friend With Pig Tails, both inspired by her childhood growing up on a family farm surrounded by animals, adventure, and unforgettable memories. Through engaging stories and lovable barnyard characters, Nancy brings readers into a world where curiosity, kindness, and imagination take center stage.

Drawing from real-life experiences, her books explore meaningful lessons about friendship, acceptance, empathy, and appreciating what makes each of us unique. Nancy shared how her lifelong dream of becoming a children's author became a reality and why stories rooted in family values and childhood wonder continue to resonate with readers of all ages.

This segment is paid for by Book Writing House